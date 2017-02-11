JBL Reveals His “Legends With JBL” WWE Network Show Has Been Cancelled

It looks like JBL’s in-depth sit-down interview show has suffered the same fate as the “Stone Cold Podcast.”

JBL took to social media on Friday to announce the apparent cancellation of his popular “Legends with JBL” original series on the WWE digital subscription service.

As noted recently, the decision was made to give the axe to WWE Hall Of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin after the conclusion was drawn by the decision-makers that a shoot-style, long-form interview show with WWE Superstars might not be the best way to go.

Below is the post JBL put up on his official Twitter page announcing the end of his “Legends with JBL” WWE Network show.