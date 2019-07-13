WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for being intoxicated in public this weekend, according to TMZ.

Hardy was arrested and booked early Saturday morning for public intoxication and impairment. There’s no word yet on what led to the arrest, but Myrtle Beach is a notorious arrest trap for people visiting from out of town and partying too much.

Hardy was released earlier today on a bond that was less than $200.

Jeff is currently out of action for WWE, recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in May. It was reported that he would be out of action for 6-9 months.

Below is Hardy’s latest mugshot photo from TMZ: