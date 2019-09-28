WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler will be returning to the announce booth every Monday night. Lawler will be calling the show with red brand newcomers Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin.

Lawler recently spoke with the Memphis Commercial Appeal and he revealed that the return is part of a new ‘open ended-agreement’ with WWE.

“I got a call about it Tuesday morning from Kevin Dunn,” Lawler stated. “He said, ‘I’ve got a proposition for you. It may be good news, and it may be bad news.’ He knows I don’t like to travel a whole lot anymore, so that was the bad part. I said, ‘What’s the good part?’ He said, ‘We want you back on Raw.'”

Lawler also discussed Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman’s reasoning behind the move. “It was Paul [Heyman’s] idea to put Vic and Dio on Raw,” Lawler revealed. “Apparently, what I was told, Vince [McMahon] said, ‘You can’t throw these two new, young guys on our flagship show. Call King.’ That’s how it happened.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.