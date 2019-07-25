WWE RAW Superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested for driving under the influence near Pensacola, Florida early this morning, according to TMZ.

Uso was booked at 3:04am ET and charged with “DUI – driving with an unlawful blood alcohol level.” Uso was still in jail as of press time, with a bond set at $1,000.

Stay tuned for more details on this latest arrest for Jimmy. He was arrested back in February after a drunken altercation with police in Detroit, charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct.

Below is Jimmy’s mugshot photo from this morning: