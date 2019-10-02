AEW star Joey Janela recently appeared on the WrestlingINC podcast. The ‘Bad Boy’ made some interesting comments on the AEW ‘rival’ promotion, saying that their product is “stale.”

“I watched the [NXT] premiere a few weeks ago and it was okay. I don’t watch NXT and haven’t watched it in two years. There were other reasons I wanted to watch it as well *cough cough* Lio Rush who I wanted to see f**k up or not. But he did great. Besides that, it was kinda stale.”

Janela went on to say that the NXT Takeover events are impressive. “Their PPVs are spectacular; their big Saturday shows are great. I think it’s gonna be competitive and I think NXT knows what they’re doing. But AEW knows what they’re doing as well. So we’ll see what happens.”

Janela also revealed that he might be the one to ‘mess with’ the competition, much like the Monday Night War between WWE and WCW. “I don’t know. I was a big, big WWE fan in the Attitude Era and I would like to be that prick,” admitted Janela. “There’s a chance I could be that prick, so you’ll have to watch and see.”

The full interview with Joey Janela can be listened to in the player below:

