AEW star Joey Janela recently spoke to WrestlingINC and he had some interesting comments regarding the company and their de-facto ‘competition’ in WWE.

“The AEW PPVs blow WrestleMania away from the last couple of years.”

“All the [AEW] PPVs are like WrestleMania” Janela stated. “All of the AEW PPVs blow WrestleMania away from the last couple of years. WrestleMania is still a spectacle but it just doesn’t feel special anymore.”

Deathmatch Guy

Janela also discussed his time doing hardcore and deathmatches on the independent scene. “I kinda complained that I didn’t want to be pigeonholed into the hardcore stuff. On the indies I would do the hardcore stuff and I excel at that of course. But I only want it for blowoff matches and the ends of storylines,” revealed Janela. “Sometimes it was just people wanting to see me in these car accident matches which was fine. But I’m older now, I’m 30 years old and my body is not what it used to be even though I am feeling great. Those car crash matches take years off your career. I just wanna show everyone and prove the haters wrong by showing that I’m not just that and I’m multi-versatile with wrestling styles.”

