Top indie talent Joey Ryan has reportedly turned down a contract offer from All Elite Wrestling, according to the SoCal Uncensored website.

Ryan’s future with AEW has been speculated on due to his involvement with Being The Elite and 2018’s All In event. Ryan also recently started promoting a “farewell to the indies tour” and will end those sales on Thursday, May 30. He reportedly received the offer from AEW shortly after being let go from his Lucha Underground contract. It was also recently reported that Ryan turned down an offer to work as a coach and performer in WWE NXT.

Thursday is significant because Ryan will be appearing for his Bar Wrestling indie promotion in Baldwin Park, CA for their “Pickle Jar Hero” event. Ryan is set to make an announcement on his future and his contract status at Thursday’s show, as confirmed in the tweet below: