WWE Superstar John Cena has been confirmed for the next Suicide Squad film. Director James Gunn took to Twitter today and announced that Cena would be part of the latest movie in the franchise.

Cena was announced alongside some big stars in Hollywood. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Peter Capaldi as well as a number of stars were confirmed in the tweet (you can see this below).

Cena is likely to play DC Comics character Peacemaker. However this has not been confirmed. Margot and Courtney will be reprising their roles as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang from the 2016 movie.

This is another big move in Cena’s acting career. The sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer has been following in the footsteps of The Rock and Batista. This will be Cena’s first big franchise film, potentially pushing him into the realms of Batista and his Guardian’s of The Galaxy success. Although of course the DC franchise is substantially smaller in scale than the MCU.