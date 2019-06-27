Today marks 17 years since John Cena made his WWE debut on the June 27, 2002 episode of SmackDown. Cena lost to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle that night, but this would kick off his successful main roster run.

Cena marked the milestone on Twitter and also revealed that he begins filming Fast & Furious 9 today, which hits theaters on May 22, 2020 and will not feature The Rock.

“17 years ago today my @WWE journey began. It is FAR from over and has greatly changed over the years. It has given me chances to be brave and vulnerable. Today #FastAndFurious journey begins. Fear, the unknown, growth, and maybe a haircut await. Adapt. Overcome. Never Give Up,” Cena wrote.

You can see Cena’s full tweet below, along with a tweet from WWE to mark the 17 year milestone:

