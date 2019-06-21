Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how John Cena appeared at Wednesday’s San Diego Padres MLB game to pay up on his “One Dollar Bet” with pitching prospect Logan Allen.

Cena also tweeted photos from the game and congratulated Allen on making it to the majors, as seen below.

Cena wrote, “A challenge accepted. A wager made. A bet well worth it. Congrats @Logan__Allen on winning the #OneDollarBet. Cannot wait to see what your future holds.”

The story has been covered by the WWE website and several mainstream outlets, including Yahoo Sports.

Congrats @Logan__Allen on winning the #OneDollarBet. Cannot wait to see what your future holds. @Padres @MLB pic.twitter.com/r9t73A6Qg3 — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 19, 2019