– As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will return to TV this week and will be addressing the controversial finish to the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. For those who missed it, Carmella won the briefcase after James Ellsworth climbed up and dropped it into her hands. Below is a promo for Bryan’s return:

– As noted, “free agent” John Cena will return to WWE TV on the July 15th SmackDown from Phoenix. Cena vs. Bray Wyatt is being advertised for the July 15th RAW live event from Huntington, West Virginia at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Other matches announced for that night include Dean Ambrose & Finn Balor vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus. Others advertised include Seth Rollins, R-Truth, Goldust, Apollo Crews, Rhyno, Mickie James, Elias Samson, Titus O’Neil, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and others.

– As seen on tonight’s RAW, Goldust delivered another message to R-Truth and invited him to next week’s show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It looks like this feud will finally pick up then. Goldust told his former partner that he will be premiering his latest motion picture next week – The Shattered Truth. The WWE veteran tweeted the following after the segment: