We’re nearly at the tail end of one of the biggest weeks in US wrestling history. With AEW doing such a great job of bringing in viewers on Wednesday there is a good chance that WWE ‘retaliates’ tonight with a massive show on FOX.

Former 16-time WWE Champion John Cena has revealed his status for tonight’s show. Cena took to Twitter and wrote “good luck to my @WWE family for the 1st episode of #SmackDown on @FOXTV. I’ve learned a lot about family here at #Fast9 and while I’ll be enjoying from afar, I’m glad #FastAndFurious family icon @TheRock gets to FINALLY return home to electrify!”

There had been some speculation on Cena potentially returning for a one off appearance tonight. With The Rock already advertised the pressure to bring in another big star is some alleviated.

