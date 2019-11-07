WWE legend and sure-fire Hall of Famer John Cena recently spoke to Sports Illustrated. The ‘Cenation Leader’ discussed his new movie ‘Playing With Fire’ as well as the rigours of his former full-time role in WWE.

“I literally give my life, willingly, to WWE,” Cena stated. “But you shouldn’t be the same person you were yesterday. You should always evolve and grow and change. I want to make sure I still love what I do. I never want to get to the point where I steal your money just to get your money.”

Cena elaborated further, saying “professional wrestling is a wonderful industry, but it’s also extremely addictive. It’s addictive because it makes you feel relevant, it makes you feel important. It can fill the void of a lot of things that you may not be brave enough to face. It also pays really well, so you get attached to the financial security. It allows you to make irresponsible financial decisions because you think the money’s always going to be there. The fan base has seen some wonderful individuals look a step slower. I just don’t want to be that person. People like Steve Austin and Dwayne Johnson, they have done it perfectly.”