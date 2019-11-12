WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke to Sports Illustrated. The ‘Cenation’ leader discussed his FitOps Charity as well as some more wrestling-centric topics.

One of the areas discussed was the challenge issued by Randy Orton. The ‘Viper’ has challenged both Cena and The Rock to matches at WrestleMania 36. “I wasn’t even aware of that,” Cena stated of Orton’s challenge. “I never make the matches, I’m just grateful to be able to perform in WWE. Every day away from it, I miss it more and more and more. I’m becoming more honest with myself about how much I miss it. I’m very eager to get back into a WWE ring soon.”

Cena elaborated further, with a very interesting declaration. “And on the subject of WrestleMania, I can tell you this—I haven’t missed a WrestleMania since my first appearance at WrestleMania 19, and I do not plan to miss a WrestleMania for decades to come.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.