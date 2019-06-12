John Cena appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on Monday night and admitted he would sometimes get an “accidental boner” during his WWE matches.

“It’s something the body does, you just ignore it,” Cena said in response to a fan question. “It’s what the body does. You can’t be blamed for that.”

Another fan asked if it’s true that Cena spends up to 30 minutes each day shaving his body hair. Cena confirmed that to be negative, adding that he spends more than 30 minutes on some days. “There’s a lot of body,” he said.

We noted earlier this week how Cena admitted to TMZ that he has considered retirement from the ring. Cena has been working a limited schedule as of late, while focusing on opportunities outside of the world of pro wrestling. Cena told Cohen that the word “retire” will never really apply.

“I think whether it’s an on-camera role or an off-camera role, I don’t think the word ‘retire’ I’ll ever use that,” Cena said. “So I know that time is limited because it’s a physical, performance-based thing, and I’m 42, so I know that window is kind of coming to a close, but I don’t think I’ll ever be retired. I would love to be able to pass on the knowledge and wisdom that I have about live performances to up-and-comers and hopefully help people out.”

Cena also revealed that he finds former rival The Rock to be incredibly swoon-worthy. What makes The Great One so swoon-worthy, according to Cena?

“His perspective on life and his ability to constantly give back,” he answered.

You can see video from Cena’s appearance above.