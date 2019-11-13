NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano will not be participating as part of the upcoming NXT Takeover: WarGames event just before Survivor Series.

“Full honesty…I’m really proud of our team, but sitting back and watching the NXT crew represent on RAW and SmackDown from the sidelines has been hard,” Gargano said. “My silver lining was the hope I had that I’d be able to make it back for TakeOver…but that’s not the case. I’m heartbroken.”

The current line up for the WarGames as it stands is as follows:

Men’s WarGames

Adam Cole (Captain), Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Tommaso Ciampa (Captain), Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, and TBA

Women’s WarGames

Rhea Ripley (Captain), Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler (Captain), Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and TBA

