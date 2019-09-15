There was a lot of speculation on the future of Johnny Gargano following his recent loss to Adam Cole. The former NXT Champion lost to Cole in a 2 out of 3 falls match at the last Takeover and it appeared as though this would be his swansong in the ‘developmental’ brand. Now, NXT will be heading to the USA Network live every Wednesday night. The game appears to have changed and now NXT will be on the same platform as Monday Night RAW, although on a far less desirable night and timeslot. Either way, NXT could potentially be seen a few million people every week and that’s a huge boost.

Gargano recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be staying with NXT, despite reports that he may be heading to the ‘main roster.’ Johnny Wrestling made the following statement regarding his future in WWE.

“I made my choice. I poured my heart and soul into this brand for YEARS. You think I’m gonna leave now that everything I helped work towards is finally happening? Not a chance! The phrase going ‘up’ is dead. We’re THE Main Roster now. #WeAreNXT and when you’re NXT.. you’re NXT.”

It will be interesting to see how WWE utilises Gargano going forward within the NXT brand.