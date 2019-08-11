NXT Takeover: Toronto took place last night from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The main event of the night saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain his title over Gargano in a 2 of 3 Falls match. Cole won the first fall, a classic singles match, while Gargano won the second fall, a Street Fight.

The third fall was a Steel Cage match with weapons attached to it. This included barbed wire, a fire extinguisher, tables, a ladder, kendo sticks, and more.

Following the event Gargano was joined in the ring by his wife Candice LaRae. After the show cameras kept rolling and Gargano received a standing ovation from the capacity crowd. Gargano walked up the entrance way and was met by NXT GM William Regal, who embraced the NXT mainstay and raised his hand. The crowd chanted “thank you Johnny” as the screen faded to black.

It’s been recently reported that WWE are looking to bring Gargano to the main roster soon. It’s not confirmed by any stretch but with this sendoff and the time Gargano has spent in the promotion it is likely that he is called up soon. Gargano was already tipped for the main roster