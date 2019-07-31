AEW has officially announced that Jon Moxley will be appearing live on the first-ever AEW on TNT episode.

As noted, AEW previously announced the first match for the TNT premiere – Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara.

Moxley’s appearance was a given, but AEW has now made it official. The premiere will air just days after Moxley faces Kenny Omega at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on August 31 in Chicago.

AEW on TNT will premiere live from 8pm – 10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, and will cost $250 (within the first three rows of floor ringside sections, seat location includes an AEW-designed commemorative take-home chair once the event is over), $90, $75, $50, $35, and $20.

Stay tuned for more updates on the AEW on TNT premiere. It’s believed that the title of the show will be revealed this week, along with dates and locations for some of the other upcoming TV tapings.

