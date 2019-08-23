AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be wrestling on the October 30th episode of AEW on TNT. The show will be taking place from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.
Moxley was also recently confirmed to appear at the AEW TNT premiere on October 2. from Washington, DC. However it has not yet been confirmed if Moxley will be wrestling on this show. It’s been revealed that Moxley will then face Shawn Spears the next week at the taping in Boston, Mass. Moxley will also wrestle at the October 23 tapings from Pittsburgh.
Moxley will be facing Kenny Omega at next weekend’s All Out PPV from Chicago, Illinois.
. @JonMoxley will be in action when AEW comes to Charleston
Wed, Oct 30th at the Charleston Coliseum ( @CCCWVA ) 7:30pm Showtime – Tix on sale TOMORROW Friday, Aug, 23rd at Noon Et – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/owv6q8RuqW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 22, 2019
Schedule for TNT Tapings
Here’s the current line up for AEW’s confirmed TNT shows:
Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode
Capital One Arena in Washington, DC
- Jon Moxley appearing live
- Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
- The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two ‘mystery partners’
- AEW Women’s Champion Title Final
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA
- Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
- The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
- First-ever AEW World Title defence, featuring Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA
- First-ever AEW Women’s World Title defence
Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
- Jon Moxley will be wrestling an unnamed opponent
- Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament
Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
- Chris Jericho will be wrestling an unnamed opponent
- Jon Moxley will be wrestling an unnamed opponent