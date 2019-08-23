AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be wrestling on the October 30th episode of AEW on TNT. The show will be taking place from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

Moxley was also recently confirmed to appear at the AEW TNT premiere on October 2. from Washington, DC. However it has not yet been confirmed if Moxley will be wrestling on this show. It’s been revealed that Moxley will then face Shawn Spears the next week at the taping in Boston, Mass. Moxley will also wrestle at the October 23 tapings from Pittsburgh.

Moxley will be facing Kenny Omega at next weekend’s All Out PPV from Chicago, Illinois.

. @JonMoxley will be in action when AEW comes to Charleston

Wed, Oct 30th at the Charleston Coliseum ( @CCCWVA ) 7:30pm Showtime – Tix on sale TOMORROW Friday, Aug, 23rd at Noon Et – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/owv6q8RuqW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 22, 2019

Schedule for TNT Tapings

Here’s the current line up for AEW’s confirmed TNT shows:

Wednesday, October 2 Premiere Episode

Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

Jon Moxley appearing live

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two ‘mystery partners’

AEW Women’s Champion Title Final

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

First-ever AEW World Title defence, featuring Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

First-ever AEW Women’s World Title defence

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

Jon Moxley will be wrestling an unnamed opponent

Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV