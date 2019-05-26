AEW hosted their first official PPV event this weekend. Double or Nothing took place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

The main event of Double or Nothing saw Chris Jericho take on Kenny Omega. This bout was a rematch from their Wrestle Kingdom 2018 contest. Jericho took somewhat of a shock win against Omega. The real shock of the night happened following the match. Jericho took the microphone and demanded that the fans thank him for making AEW. Former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley then hit the ring to a thunderous reaction from the crowd.

Moxley then hit Jericho with a Dirty Deeds DDT. The wild Moxley then attacked the referee who officiated the match. The former CZW star then went to give Omega a Dirty Deeds but the two men ended up brawling to the entrance way. Moxley then finished off Omega off the top of a stack of chips, it’s worth checking out below.

