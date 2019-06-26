Former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley recently spoke to NJPW1972.com about the differences between WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley stated that there differences performing in Japan under the WWE banner compared to NJPW.

“It was very different,” Moxley claimed. “I’d performed there six or seven times for WWE, but that was for WWE fans in Japan, or fans sampling that product. I didn’t know how the NJPW fans would react to me, or even know who I was. I thought I would have to show them who I was through what I did in the ring and the violence I put out there on my opponent. I didn’t know how it was going to go, but it was great. I can’t thank them enough for the energy they have, and the respect. The respect the Japanese fans have is tremendous. When I was in WWE, I looked forward to coming to Japan the most, more than TV, or WrestleMania, because they have such respect for this sport, and it makes you want to work harder.”

