As noted, Jon Moxley took to Twitter this afternoon to announce that he is pulling out of the AEW All Out match against Kenny Omega on August 31, due to a “serious case of MRSA” in his elbow. It was recently reported that Moxley may have picked up the staph infection while working in Japan for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“I’m absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I’d rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn’t be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out,” Moxley wrote in his original tweet.

Moxley continued tweeting this afternoon and apologized to the fans, noting that he should be good to go for the AEW TNT premiere on October 2. He also confirmed surgery for this week.

He wrote, “I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I’ll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT.”

Moxley also encouraged fans to tune in to the All Out pay-per-view.

“Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in. You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I’m looking forward to watching as a fan myself,” he wrote.

Moxley added, “This fucking sucks.”

You can see his full series of tweets below:

I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I'll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT. — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in. You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I'm looking forward to watching as a fan myself — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019