AEW and NJPW star Jon Moxley is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury. The injury was apparently sustained during the G1 Climax tournament over the past month and a half. This was reported by Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This has not stopped Moxley taking independent bookings. Although Meltzer has claimed that the AEW star is trying to avoid taking bumps on his elbow. This would be to lessen the damage before AEW’s next show.

“Jon Moxley has some kind of an elbow injury,” Meltzer claimed. “It may be an infection that he got in Japan. He worked shows this weekend for Northeast Wrestling and with the exception of the 8/16 show in Poughkeepsie. His singles bouts were made tags. He pretty much insisted on doing his singles match with Pentagon Jr., and was very careful not to bump on the elbow.”

Moxley is currently scheduled to be taking part in several AEW shows when they the TNT Network in October. Also the former WWE Superstar also has a huge bout coming up at the ‘All Out’ PPV against Kenny Omega on August 31st. This is one of the premiere bouts of the night and AEW will be desperate to ensure that Moxley is healed and ready to give everything for this massively important show.