Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson has confirmed that Jon Moxley will not be appearing at the event this weekend. Moxley was taken off of the AEW All Out card due to complications from MRSA in his elbow. PAC has replaced Moxley in the match against Kenny Omega this Saturday from Chicago, Illinois.

“We received word today that unfortunately @JonMoxley won’t be able to travel to @StarrcastEvents. Once he got the word from his doctor he told us, “I’m sorry, this sucks.” I’m sure we all echo those sentiments. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him soon,” Conrad wrote.

Conrad continued, saying “everyone who purchased his meet and greet has been notified via email. Refunds will begin being processed tomorrow. His stage show has been cancelled and a new schedule will be released tomorrow.”

CM Punk has confirmed that he will still be appearing at the event this Saturday. Punk appeared in a pre-taped skit where he took a ‘bump’ in a wrestling ring and adopted his famous ‘indian-style’ seated pose.