AEW held their first PPV event Double or Nothing last night from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Arguably the biggest shock of the night came when former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose appeared and attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

AEW President Tony Khan revealed after the event that Moxley has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion. “He is a multi-year contract, he will be on a full-time deal,” Khan stated. “When we go weekly, he’s going to be full-time. Same as some of the guys, especially when the schedule is light, I’m open to him working some international and indie dates. He is full-time with us, domestically, essentially he’s our guy. Yeah, he’s going to do some international and indie stuff, but he’s definitely an AEW full-time wrestler.”

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has also confirmed that Moxley’s first official bout for AEW will be taking place June 29th at Fyter Fest in Daytona Beach, Florida. Moxley’s opponent for that match has not yet been confirmed. It is likely that Moxley will be facing Kenny Omega at some point in the near future as Moxley viciously attacked Omega at DoN. The prospect of an Omega vs Moxley match is certainly exciting for AEW fans going forward.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription