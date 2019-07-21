Jon Moxley was again successful in the G1 Climax tournament over the weekend. After defeating Tomohiro Ishii in a phenomenal bout, Moxley took the microphone to thank NJPW for allowing him to “paint ugly, gruesome works of art.”

Moxley also compared the last few months of his WWE career to being “pretty much in a toilet bowl.”

“Thank you, Tomohiro Ishii, for sharing the ring with me tonight, you sick b*stard,” Moxley said. “Let me tell you guys something: a few months ago, my career was pretty much in a toilet bowl, and then you guys welcome me over here to Japan, made me feel like part of the family, gave me this canvas on which to paint ugly, gruesome works of art. So I thank you for that.”

Moxley elaborated further, saying “let me tell you this: nobody on this planet, nobody on this Earth, in this world, in this universe can tell me what I’m capable of, or what I can and can’t do, what I can or can’t accomplish, only I can say that! Let me tell you this, and you better damn sure believe it, because I’m gonna do it or I’m gonna die trying, get used to it. Jon Moxley is going to win the G1!”

*Credit to SEScoops for the transcription