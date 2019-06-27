NJPW has published part two of their interview with IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley. Below are highlights:

Now you’ve won the US Championship on your first try, what are your plans?

As far as the immediate future, you saw what I said and did at Dominion. In general, my plans for wrestling and life going forward are to take chances and have fun. You only get one life, so I want to take every opportunity to drink it in; have experiences, learn, grow and strive to be better as a person, athlete and artist.

You coming to New Japan was huge news. Were you happy with the reaction you got for your debut?

In the building, it couldn’t have been better. The buzz when I walked out, the reaction for the finish of the match and the respect the fans had for the fight in the ring was incredible, and I’m grateful for that.

Is there any particular reason why you chose NJPW?

I’ve always been a fan of NJPW. I loved their wrestlers and matches. When I was in Florida I was obsessed with watching Hiroshi Tanahashi and Minoru Suzuki. To me NJPW is pro-wrestling, and I knew I needed to be here.

There’s a lot of wrestlers in NJPW that are roughly the same age as you. Okada, Naito, SANADA, Ibushi. Are there any of those wrestlers that you’re interested in?

All of those guys are amazing in their own ways. NJPW is one of the most stacked rosters you can find anywhere. I love being here, just as a fan. At Dominion, I was in the ring in the first match, so to be able to spend the rest of the night just as a fan, that was pretty cool.

What do you think sets you apart from that field of wrestlers?

I like to think that there’s no man on planet Earth that can break my will, or make me quit. Can I be beaten, for sure. But it’s a long night for you to beat me. It’s going to take everything you have because I’m going to keep coming at you until I have nothing left. In terms of heart and unwillingness to back down, maybe some might be equal to me, but certainly nobody greater.

New Japan has a pecking order. Rankings. You lose, you fall down, you win you move up. The goal is to get where Okada is. For me, I have nothing to lose. What’s the worst that can happen? I feel like I’m 18 again in that regard. The US title is a piece of hardware I’m very proud to hold, but my approach is that I have nothing to lose and I can put it all on the line every night. I don’t think anybody else here has that mentality.

A lot of former WWE wrestlers, like Jericho and Cody have gone on to wrestle in NJPW. Did that factor into your decision to come here? Did you follow them?

I tried to follow along with them. When you travel in WWE, you’re kind of in a bubble and it’s difficult to follow along, but I did watch what I could. Then when I knew I was leaving, Japan in general was definitely on my bucket list. I wanted to have a good run in Japan, and of course NJPW was the goal. So when I got the call from them, I was just like ‘let’s go, put me on the airplane’.

Some wrestlers have gone the other way from NJPW to WWE. Did you talk to any of them about New Japan?

Well, Shinsuke Nakamura is in WWE and doing very well. I never got to wrestle him sadly, but he heard that I was likely going over to be in the G1 and he was very pleased, said it was a great life experience. Karl Anderson, who I’ve actually been friends with since I was 18, since we’re both from Cincinnati. I asked him about the G1, a few others as well, and everybody was great and said ‘yeah, go for it’.

What are your thoughts on Nakamura, as somebody who was a top wrestler that made a big change, much like you have done?

I think he’s doing great there. Fans love him. It’s a different style, but he fits in well because he is charismatic, he is flamboyant. He can go, so whether it’s a New Japan ring or a WWE one he can do well anywhere.