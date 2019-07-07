Former WWE Superstar and current AEW roster member Jon Moxley has been making some more public comments on WWE. The former ‘Lunatic Fringe’ joined The Store Horseman podcast and discussed some of the issues he had with WWE creative.

“The only problem I really had with anybody was Vince,” Moxley claimed. “That’s not even an actual problem, if he called me and asked what I’m doing and how it’s going, I’d be like what’s up man, it would be cool, we have never had a conversation that didn’t involve wrestling. It’s just creatively we stopped speaking the same language. Creative problems are not life and death problems.”

Moxley recently appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast and he had some scathing things to say about WWE. Jon addressed those here, saying that “I’m sure I’m persona non grata there [WWE]. For me, the fog is continuously being lifted, I realize how unhappy I was, how much it affected me. I found pro wrestling again, even when I did the podcast, it had been months of me being silent. People telling me about my career, it was frustrating hearing everyone talk about you when they don’t know what the f–k they are talking about. I could never replicate that podcast.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription