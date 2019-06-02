This has been quite the week for Jon Moxley. The former WWE Champion debuted at Double or Nothing last weekend and has been in the headlines since then. Moxley appeared on the ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast during the week and was critical of certain aspects of his WWE run. The former ‘Lunatic Fringe’ appeared recently on Flip the Strip on 840 KXNT and discussed how he became a member of the AEW roster.

“Really easy. I have always been friends with Cody and Jericho,” stated Moxley. “Their vision of what wrestling is. The first step was getting out of WWE. Then I could look at the landscape. I could stay independent, I could go to Japan, I could do signings, I could just show up places, do a DDT and make a good payday, but that is not what I wanted to do.”

Moxley also discussed how several WWE Superstars reacted upon his debut at Double or Nothing. “Not a lot of questions or detail. But a lot of positivity, texts that say, ‘Good stuff man’, all really positive,” Moxley claimed. “Except for the text that says, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t tell me.’ But, I like people to be surprised. But, how much better was it that you really didn’t know?”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription