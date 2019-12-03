AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet as part of his ongoing series of pro wrestling interviews. Moxley discussed a range of topics from his long career, including ‘that’ interview on Talk Is Jericho, where Moxley laid out all of his frustrations and issues with WWE before he finally left the company. During the interview Moxley revealed that he thought he would get ‘backlash’ from WWE or Vince McMahon personally.

“I was a model employee for them”

“No, I expected it would,” Moxley stated. “I expected it to be way worse. I assume I’m just a persona non grata there, which is fine. I felt like I did everything right on the way out. I gave my body to that company. I was a model employee for them, but I also had to eat a lot of s**t. I think it was more than fair at least to tell my side of the story about some of the stuff, just so now we can start fresh. Which we did at Double or Nothing six months ago.”

“I wasn’t happy about it for a while”

“I felt like I had a lot of weight on my shoulders back then [with the WWE],” Moxley elaborated. “I was still so far from the finish line. Once I decided that I was going to leave, I wasn’t happy about it for a while. I was pretty pissed about it because I’m like, ‘They really are going to make me leave, aren’t they?’ They’re going to f**k everything up so bad- I wanted that f**king money, you know? It’s not that I don’t like money. I like to put it in the bank and look at it. I was like, ‘I can’t believe they’re gonna make me walk away from all this money.'” Moxley finished by saying “can’t you write one good f**king storyline?”