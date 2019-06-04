Jon Moxley is at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dojo today to prepare for his big match with IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson at the NJPW Best of the Super Jr. Finals event tomorrow.

As we’ve noted, NJPW General Manager Michael Craven recently confirmed that Moxley signed his NJPW deal a while back, completely independent from his deal with All Elite Wrestling. Moxley’s multi-year deal with AEW will allow him to work some indie and international dates.

You can see Moxley’s full tweet below: