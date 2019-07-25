Northeast Wrestling has announced that IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley vs. Caz XL (Big Cass) will headline their Wrestling Under The Stars event on Saturday, August 17 from Dodd Stadium in Norwich, CT. NZO (Enzo Amore) will be in Caz’s corner for the match.

Moxley’s wife Renee Young will be signing autographs at this event, and the other NEW events Moxley is booked at that weekend. The Norwich Wrestling Under The Stars event will also feature Dustin Rhodes, Rhyno, WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long and Jerry Lawler, the WWE Japanese announce team of Funaki and Shun Yamaguchi, plus more.

As noted, Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr. will take place at NEW’s Prison Break event the night before at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY, on Friday, August 16. Moxley will end the weekend for NEW by appearing at the other Wrestling Under The Stars event, scheduled for that Sunday, August 18 at PNC Field in Scranton, PA. His opponent for that show should be announced soon.

The build to Moxley vs. Caz began back in mid-June when the former Enzo and Cass issued an open challenge at a NEW event in Jackson, NJ. Moxley answered that challenge and laid them both out. You can see footage from that night below: