Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley vs. pro wrestler and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett will headline their upcoming Bloodsport 2 event.

“GCW Presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2!” will take place on Saturday, September 14 from the Showboat Atlantic City on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The event will stream live on Fite.TV for $19.99. Tickets are available now via EventBrite.com, ranging from $25 – $100.

Below is the description for the event from Event Brite, along with the Twitter announcement from GCW: