Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Jon Moxley vs. pro wrestler and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett will headline their upcoming Bloodsport 2 event.
“GCW Presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2!” will take place on Saturday, September 14 from the Showboat Atlantic City on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The event will stream live on Fite.TV for $19.99. Tickets are available now via EventBrite.com, ranging from $25 – $100.
Below is the description for the event from Event Brite, along with the Twitter announcement from GCW:
The groundbreaking crossover event that has everyone talking returns on Saturday September 14th as GCW presents Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 2!
About this Event
GCW and Josh Barnett are teaming up to bring back one of the most talked about events of the year when Bloodsport comes to The Showboat in Atlantic City on Saturday, September 14th!
It’s the ultimate hybrid. MMA meets Pro Wrestling in the most intense, physical, and groundbreaking event in years. Who will survive when shit gets real?
What happens next…
Bloodsport 2
9/14/19
Atlantic City, NJ
Order/Watch on @FiteTV:https://t.co/wOfIqcUlCG@JoshLBarnett@JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/Bzy7rZl7Xv
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 23, 2019