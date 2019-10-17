AEW has announced a PPV-caliber match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Former WWE Superstars Jon Moxley and PAC will be going one on one on the fourth episode of the weekly format.

The match was announced on episode three this week. After an altercation Moxley flipped the bird at PAC and hit him with a DDT. This left the pair’s opponents for the night Hangman Page and Kenny Omega alone with PAC, and the ‘Elite’ team took the win.

Here’s how the card stacks up for next week:

Private Party vs. Lucha Bros (AEW Tag Team Tournament Semis)

SoCal Uncensored vs. Dark Order (AEW Tag Team Tournament Semis)

PAC vs. Jon Moxley

Britt Baker will be in action

The Young Bucks will be in action

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.