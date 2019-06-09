IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley will be entering this year’s G1 Climax tournament. The former WWE Superstar appeared at New Japan’s Dominion event today and declared that he “wants in to G1.”

Moxley made his debut for the company this week during the Best of Super Juniors final. The former Dean Ambrose defeated Juice Robinson to become the IWGP United States Champion and kickstart his run with the company.

Moxley isn’t the only former WWE Superstar heading for the G1 this summer. As we noted previously KENTA/Hideo Itami will also be entering the tournament. It looks as though New Japan are looking to stack the deck with this year’s tournament. With the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody and The Young Bucks leaving the company they needed to bring in some fresh top drawer talent and they appear to have delivered.

The G1 Climax thtournament will begin at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on July 6. The tournament continues through to August 12th. The summer event concludes with three straight nights at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

