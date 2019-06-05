Jon Moxley returned to the ring at today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of the Super Jr. Finals event, and defeated Juice Robinson to capture the IWGP United States Title.
Moxley won the match after a pair of Dirty Deeds DDTs. The match will air on NJPW World this week and AXS TV on Friday night in the regular timeslot.
As we’ve noted, Moxley signed his NJPW contract a while back, separate from his multi-year deal with AEW.
Below are a few shots from the title change in Japan:
Death Rider @JonMoxley!! #NJPW #njbosj
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 5, 2019
Time's up… "Death Rider" @JonMoxley makes his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut!!
IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH:
Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley!!
Don't miss this amazing night of action
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 5, 2019
.@JonMoxley 'Dirty Deeds'
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njbosj #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/Sk4r3rFX2u
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 5, 2019
NEW IWGP US HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION: #DeathRider @JonMoxley !
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 5, 2019
And your NNNNEEEWWWWW!! Jon Moxley captures the IWGP United States Championship at @njpw1972's Best of the Super Juniors in Japan. Congrats to Jon, his first taste of gold post WWE. Didn't take long did it?!
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) June 5, 2019