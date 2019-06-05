Jon Moxley returned to the ring at today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of the Super Jr. Finals event, and defeated Juice Robinson to capture the IWGP United States Title.

Moxley won the match after a pair of Dirty Deeds DDTs. The match will air on NJPW World this week and AXS TV on Friday night in the regular timeslot.

As we’ve noted, Moxley signed his NJPW contract a while back, separate from his multi-year deal with AEW.

Below are a few shots from the title change in Japan: