WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles recently took to Twitter for a live Q&A. The former NJPW star replied to questions relating to his mental health, status with WWE and his recent comments regarding ROH star Jay Lethal.

Mental Health

When asked about his mental health ACH replied saying “the thing about the mental health. I do suffer with anxiety and I do suffer with depression and I can have bad mood swings sometimes, but that doesn’t mean when I speak out it doesn’t have any meaning behind it,” ACH said. “The t-shirt triggered things from my past and it all came up at once, and a lot of anger from my past came up with it, as well. That caused me to come at people the way that I did. Again, I’m not gonna apologize for what I said. What I said, I meant it.”

Jay Lethal

Jordan Myles also made the following comments regarding his recent tweet seemingly attacking Jay Lethal. “There’s a huge story behind it, and to be fair and respectful, I won’t disclose that story,” ACH responded. “I won’t disclose that story because I won’t throw more salt on his name that I already have. I think any issues between him and I—now that it’s out there, I’m cool, I’m straight, it is what it is, you know what I mean? But our beef is our beef. There may not be any beef—to be fair—there ain’t no beef on my end. I said what I had to say and I’m done. I’m done with it, I got everything off my chest, it’s out there in the public eye. If anybody wants to know, your best bet is to ask him, or ask around, there were a ton of people around.”

