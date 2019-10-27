NXT Superstar Jordan Myles recently took to Twitter to air his issues with his official WWE t-shirt. Myles posted an image of the t-shirt on Twitter with the following statement. “They’ll regret making this…#ForTheCulture I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I’m not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important. If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH ‘vision’ of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter.”

Myles then responded to some Twitter user’s responses to the post. One fan asked if WWE even ‘tried’ with the design, to which Myles wrote “not at all. I was told it was suppose to be ‘Rolling Stones’ GTFOH. … Because THEY are blind and stuck in their ways. THEY don’t see the disrespect in producing a design that screams racism against African Americans. THEY have been blinded for years and THEY NEED A REPROGRAMMING BECAUSE THEY ARE IGNORANT!”

Another comment mentioned how the t-shirt had been available for over a month and asked why Myles decided to now air his grievances. Myles replied “I’ve used this shirt as fuel. I knew the shirt existed and my soul hasn’t been able to rest properly since I’ve laid eyes on it. My voice will be heard…my true opinion will be heard…and MY PEOPLE will have their moment.”