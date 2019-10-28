As we recently reported, NXT Superstar Jordan Myles took to Twitter to air his grievances with a recent t-shirt released via WWE Shop. Myles posted an image of the t-shirt on Twitter with the following statement. “They’ll regret making this…#ForTheCulture I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I’m not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important. If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH ‘vision’ of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter.”

Myles has now released further statements with derogatory comments about WWE and in particular Hulk Hogan, who himself was in the middle of a racial storm over the past couple of years. “THE WHOLE WWE SYSTEM IS FRAUD! THEY CREATED THIS SYSTEM WHERE YOU CANT TRUST ANYONE, YOU GROW COLD, AND YOU GROW APART FROM WHAT YOU LOVE THE MOST! The fact that @HulkHogan is still employed after giving the locker room an apology for being caught says enough. #ForTheCulture”

Myles followed this up with a tweet that has since been deleted. The former ACH posted an image of ROH star Jay Lethal and wrote the following: “f–k ROH TOO! The only allowed ONE African American to be the “Top Guy” while guys like @CedricAlexander TD, @Malcolmvelli and myself had to chase this visible carrot a stick. Name another African American who was reached great heights there other than this Uncle Tom”