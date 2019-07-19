WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Omogbehin made his in-ring debut at Thursday’s NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida.

Omogbehin defeated Team 3.0 (Jeffrey Parker and Matthew Menard-Lee) in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match. He was led to the ring by Courtenay Moore, the former Stokely Hathaway.

The 7-foot-3, 25 year old Omogbehin was signed in the same WWE Performance Center Class from October 2018 that also featured Matt Riddle, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim and others. He was born in Lagos, Nigeria and played Division-I college basketball at Morgan State University and the University of South Florida. He also played high school ball in Virginia.

Below are a few shots of the big man making his debut on Thursday night:

hit that mf like button if you support a giant and his friend who just spent $340 on amazon for shoe lifts and timberland boots. pic.twitter.com/uoJUEGlixE — Lucha Vandross II (@StokelyHathaway) July 19, 2019

We have the in ring debut of @JordanOmogbehin w/ @StokelyHathaway vs. Team 3.0! It went as expected. Total destruction. pic.twitter.com/NfQywTXwnF — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 19, 2019

Jordan Omogbehin, a Nigerian-born former college basketball player who stands a legit 7'3", made his debut at an NXT house show last night. He looks like an absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/tjyRyw54pJ — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) July 19, 2019