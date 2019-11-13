Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently appeared on the WWE Backstage programme and announced that he would be there ‘next week.’ This is the first time in around 5 years that the former WWE Champion has appeared on a WWE programme.

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke about Punk on his Grilling J.R. podcast, praising the straight edge Superstar and his hopes that we may see him back in the ring some day. “I have great respect for Phil Brooks, I surely do. I think he is a marvelous performer,” J.R. stated. “He is something that the business needs right now because he is real. He suspends your disbelief – amazing storyteller, but I would love to sit down and talk with him just about our friendship, not necessarily go into the mainline about what it would take to get [him] back. Any idiot can ask that question, so I think you discover those things on your own and figure out where his head is and what he wants to do.”

JR elaborated further, saying “look, what if he just wants to do one match? Well, I would take him to do one match. I would build him right – get him back on television and build to one-match on-pay-per-view so you can maximize your investment.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription