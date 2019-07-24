Revolution Pro/Rev Pro Wrestling has announced that Jushin Thunder Liger will be appearing at their 7 Year Anniversary. Liger is one of the most high profile and regarded Junior Heavyweights in the history of Japanese wrestling. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion is currently embarking on his retirement tour with next year’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom the final destination.

Rev Pro will be holding their 7 Year Anniversary on Sunday August 18th from Cheltenham Town Hall.

