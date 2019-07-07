We’re incredibly happy to announce that ‘Just Jessy’ has joined the 24 Wrestling podcasting family. Jessy has two unbelievable shows available right now: Jess Watches Wrestling and Jess Talks Wrestling.

We will be bringing all three shows here on 24 Wrestling as well as some other content from Jessy. For a taster you can check out her WWE Stomping Grounds video below right now:

You can follow Jess at the following places:

Twitter @WatchesJess

Instagram @jessycar01

YouTube Jess Watches Wrestling

