The finals of the G1 Climax tournament saw one of the most unexpected and shocking returns to a wrestling ring. Katsuyori Shibata entered the ring at New Japan’s G1 Climax Finals night and attacked his former friend KENTA. Very few people in New Japan actually knew that Katsuyori was even in the building that night. Katsuyori is the Head Trainer of New Japan’s Los Angeles Dojo. It was widely believed he was in the United States at the time of the show. KENTA Joins Bullet Club

Moments before Shibata arrived KENTA had officially joined the Bullet Club stable. This ‘infuriated’ Shibata who appeared and hit some massive forearms and a corner dropkick to the former Hideo Itami. The Bullet Club then rallied and took out Shibata.

Shibata Gets Physical

It was a shocking turn of events as Shibata was believed to be completely removed from ever doing ANYTHING in-ring again. Following a match against Okada in April 2017 Shibata was rushed to hosptial. It wasn’t widely revealed at the time but doctors estimated that Katsuyori actually had around a 20% chance of surviving the surgery that was needed. The surgery involved Shibata’s skull being removed, yes, his skull being removed. You can see now why it was a shock that he returned to the ring in a small capacity.

The immediate reaction from fans was that surely KENTA and Shibata must be heading to a match, potentially at Wrestle Kingdom next January. Reportedly New Japan talent have been told that there is absolutely no way that Shibata can ever return for a match.

Attempting To Get Cleared

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Shibata is hopeful for a return to in-ring competition. “(Shibata) hasn’t been cleared, but he will be attempting to get cleared,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “He trains with his students, but the issue in question is whether it can ever be healthy for him to take head shots and if he were to return as Katsuyori Shibata, can they work around that issue within the New Japan style.”