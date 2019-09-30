The latest episode of ‘Being The Elite’ was released today and seemed to indicate that Kenny Omega could be bringing back his ‘Cleaner’ gimmick.

Jackson Calls Omega

On this episode Matt Jackson calls Omega and leaves the following message on his voicemail. “Hey Kenny. Listen. I’m worried about you, man. Nick’s worried about you. I know thing have been tough lately. Just wanted to let you know that we’re here for you. It just seems like you’ve been completely absent lately. You don’t pick up the phone. You just make these strange videos online. And listen, I realize we’re all coming off a loss and we’re all handling it and dealing with it differently.

“I Miss The Kenny With The ‘Killer Instinct'”

“I know how weird things are, the narrative online has changed. But I just wanted to remind you that this whole thing started with us. This whole thing started with the three of us. The Elite. This movement. They’re calling it a revolution now. And I just miss that guy we started this all with. I miss, I miss all the adventures we went on with you, Kenny. I miss the Kenny who we seconded down to the ring during all those big matches with Okada. I miss the Kenny with the killer instinct.

Dynamite on TNT

“Someone told us recently, that Nick and I lost our killer instinct, too. But I’m ready to find it again. And in D.C., we start this new adventure. We start our big television show. We start Dynamite on TNT. And Kenny we need you. We’re in a fight that night that we don’t even know what we’re getting into. We don’t even know who we’re wrestling. What I’m trying to say is we need the old Kenny. We need that Kenny. Kenny, we need…we need ‘The Cleaner.'”

You can check out the full video below:

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription