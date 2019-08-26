We recently reported that Jon Moxley had to pull out of the AEW All Out PPV. Kenny Omega was taping a promo recently hyping the match when The Elite decided to use the time to cut a new promo, including knowledge of the injury.

Omega decides that he still wants to talk about Jon Moxley, and he goes all in on the former WWE Superstar. “You went to Japan, how did that tournament go in Japan? Did you win? I know that I did. First try, I got the shirt to prove it.” Omega elaborated further, saying “did anyone really talk about you in Japan? You got a ‘boo boo’ on your elbow. What’s your explanation? You’re gonna write a sappy tweet apologising to everyone? Make everyone feel bad for you? ‘Kenny, what happened to the dream match? What happened to Jon Moxley? What happened to my dream?’

Omega then questioned why Moxley took part in the G1 Climax tournament before facing him. “Did I go to Japan and wrestle 24 days of the month before fighting you? No, you see I did this thing Jon, it’s called being a professional. What am I supposed to say? I was ready, I took you seriously, I never got myself injured. I got myself in the best shape of my life. You owe everyone an apology.”

You can check out the full promo from Being The Elite below: