Starrcast III has officially started. The weekend event is taking place in Chicago, Illinois in conjunction with AEW’s All Out event.

During the Being The Elite Mailbag Live show Kenny Omega made some very interesting comments regarding NJPW. Omega has it in his AEW contract that he can work dates in Japan if he desires. Kenny will be returning to Japan for the DDT promotion shortly.

When asked about whether he would return to NJPW Omega made the following comments. “Well, I’m gonna give you my best Mr. Burns impression: ‘When pigs fly,” Omega joked. “No, you know what, to be honest, you know how I am. You guys know exactly how I am. [Sarcastically] I’m just sitting at home in my office looking at the phone, I’m just watching it on a daily basis and I’m losing a lot of sleep over this one and, uh, to be honest, it’s not looking too bright.

Omega then discussed the likelihood of appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 14 next January. “So Wrestle Kingdom 14, who knows maybe, I will, maybe I won’t, probably not. They got good guys and I’ve wrestled all of them, most of them, probably all of them. They are all great experiences, great matches. I got nothing left there, nothing left of that place.”

AEW’s All Out PPV takes place tonight and can be purchased via FITE TV.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription