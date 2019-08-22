Former WWE Superstar KENTA/Hideo Itami recently shocked NJPW by turning his back on Katsuyori Shibata and joining Bullet Club. The master of the ‘Go 2 Sleep’ attacked his former friend at during the G1 Climax finals show and aligned himself with the formidable BC group.

KENTA has now made some interesting comments regarding a potential dream match. A fan recently tweeted to KENTA stating that he wanted to see the match between @KENTAG2S and @CMPunk.

KENTA then replied to the tweet, saying ” I want to have match VS CM Punk.”

The former WWE Superstar also recently revealed why he joined NJPW on his return to Japan. KENTA is well known to be a ‘Pro Wrestling NOAH’ guy in the past. “Now New Japan goes worldwide,” KENTA stated. “I want to show my wrestling to the world as KENTA, not Hideo Itami. I want to show my wrestling to the world and New Japan goes worldwide, US, UK, everybody knows New Japan. So, I decided New Japan.”