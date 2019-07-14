Shane McMahon ‘banned’ WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Kevin Owens from last night’s live event show. Before Owens left the building he stated that he will be coming to Extreme Rules and that no-one was going to stop him.

Owens stated in a video posted on Twitter “Now you’re banning me from live events? That’s cute. I guess the security you hired thinks you suck as much as I think you suck because I got in pretty easy. Now you can ask Dolph Ziggler, your little buddy, how his neck feels, how his jaw feels after I hit him with a stunner.”

Owens elaborated further, saying “you know what else you can’t keep me out of Philadelphia tomorrow night at Extreme Rules. I have a lot of history in Philadelphia and tomorrow night I’m making more because I’m coming. Nobody’s going to keep me out. I don’t care if you have an issue and I don’t care if Dolph Ziggler has an issue with it. I don’t care who has an issue with it. Anyone who has a problem with me being in there come at me. Come try me, because I would love it. Tomorrow night, I’ll be making more history in Philadelphia. I’m turning Extreme Rules into the Kevin Owens Show. Shane, you can call yourself the best in the world, well you’re looking at the complete opposite of you and I’m so proud of that. You’re looking at the worst in the world and tomorrow night I’m going to ruin Extreme Rules for you and anyone else who steps in my way. Trust me!”

Check out the video via the tweet below:

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription